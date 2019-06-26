|
|
Albina Payanes Sanchez
Carlsbad - Albina Payanes Sanchez was born to Jose Rosario Payanes and Simona Briceno. She grew up in a loving home with two sisters and three brothers. She lived her 74 years serving the Lord: God first, everything else was secondary. It was a tradition to pray as a family, she had a deep and passionate love for our Lord. Her faith moved mountains. Never failing, never wavering. Albina passed away Monday, June 24, 2019. Peace filled her heart especially during her final moments surround by the people she loved and loved her in return.
Albina is survived by one sister, three brothers, seven children, 25 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents Jose Rosario & Simona Payanes, husband Robert C. Sanchez, Sister Carmen & Aurelio Castaneda.
Albina enjoyed daily scripture, playing cards with her family, sewing, Sudoku puzzles and adult coloring.
A family friend wrote: I only met your parents a couple of times and they both left such an impact on me. Their love of their children and family was so obvious and their love to one another was beautiful. This was so true. We were blessed with a beautiful soul.
Cremation has taken place and a rosary will be recited on Friday, June 28, 2019, 9:30 AM at San Jose Catholic Church with Manny Chavez officiating. Mass of Christian Burial will follow with Fr. Martin Cordero officiating. Interment will follow in Carlsbad Cemetery, Carlsbad, NM. Denton-Wood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at dentonwood.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on June 26, 2019