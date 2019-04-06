Services
Denton-Wood Funeral Home
1001 North Canal Street
Carlsbad, NM 88220
(575) 885-6363
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Denton-Wood Funeral Home
1001 North Canal Street
Carlsbad, NM 88220
View Map
Prayer Service
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
7:00 PM
Denton-Wood Funeral Home
1001 North Canal Street
Carlsbad, NM 88220
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Denton-Wood Funeral Home
1001 North Canal Street
Carlsbad, NM 88220
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alfredo Gonzalez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alfredo F. Gonzalez

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Alfredo F. Gonzalez Obituary
Alfredo F. Gonzalez

Carlsbad - Alfredo F. Gonzalez, 87, passed away March 29, 2019 in Truth or Consequences, NM. Visitation will be 5 PM - 7 PM, Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Denton-Wood Funeral Home. Prayer service is scheduled for 7 PM, Sunday at Denton-Wood Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services are scheduled for Monday, April 8, 2:00 PM at Denton-Wood Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Santa Catarina Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at dentonwood.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on Apr. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Denton-Wood Funeral Home
Download Now