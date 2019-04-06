|
|
Alfredo F. Gonzalez
Carlsbad - Alfredo F. Gonzalez, 87, passed away March 29, 2019 in Truth or Consequences, NM. Visitation will be 5 PM - 7 PM, Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Denton-Wood Funeral Home. Prayer service is scheduled for 7 PM, Sunday at Denton-Wood Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services are scheduled for Monday, April 8, 2:00 PM at Denton-Wood Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Santa Catarina Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at dentonwood.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on Apr. 6, 2019