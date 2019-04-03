|
Alicia F. Rodriguez
Albuquerque, NM - Alicia F. Rodriguez, 47, of Loving, NM, passed away on March 27, 2019 in Albuquerque, NM. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at San Jose Catholic Church with celebrant Father Martin Cordero. Interment will follow at Loving Cemetery. Visitation will be 1-5 p.m. on Wednesday at West Funeral Home, followed by a Prayer Vigil at 7 p.m. at San Jose Catholic Church.
Alicia Fuentez Rodriguez was born to Fidel and Eugenia (Fuentez) Rodriguez on January 30, 1972 in Carlsbad, NM. She was raised in Malaga, NM and attended Carlsbad schools.
Alicia was employed by Comfort Inn & Suites in Carlsbad, before moving to Albuquerque recently to be with her sister.
She was preceded in death by her parents and son Anthony Armendarez.
Alicia is survived by her sons: Tyrone Armendarez of Pecos, TX and Miguel Armendarez of Carlsbad; granddaughter Jaylah Armendarez; brothers: Ray Rodriguez, Sr., of Malaga, NM, Fred, Michael and Eddie Rodriguez, all of Carlsbad and Sammy Rodriguez of Lovington, NM; sister Sylvia Rodriguez of Albuquerque, NM and stepsisters: Yolanda Talavera and Lorina Molina, both of Roswell, NM. Condolences may be expressed at westfuneralhomellc.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on Apr. 3, 2019