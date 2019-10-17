|
Alicia Guerra Anderson
Maple Valley - Alicia Guerra Anderson, age 76, of Maple Valley, Washington, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 13th, 2019 at Valley Medical Center in Renton, Washington. She was born November 8th, 1942 in Malaga, New Mexico to Martin Guerra and Juana Sanchez Guerra. Raised in Carlsbad, New Mexico, Alicia was the youngest of ten siblings. In 1964, Alicia moved to Maple Valley, Washington with her daughter Robin. While employed at the Maple Valley Tavern she met and fell in love with Jerry W. Anderson. The two were wed in May of 1968 in Carlsbad, New Mexico. They built a life together in Maple Valley, Washington, where they grew their family, welcoming children Monty and Andrea.
Alicia was a stay-at-home mom not only to her own kids, but to everyone who came through her door. She was lovingly called "mom" by many and was well-known for her open heart and unwavering love. Alicia was an avid sewer, a true chef in the kitchen, enjoyed spending time listening to music and was often found working in her garden. She always rooted for the Seahawks and Mariners, followed the March Madness bracket, and could keep up an engaging conversation on the latest in politics. Alicia also felt a deep connection to the Lord, sharing her faith with her children and attending St. Barbara's in Black Diamond for many years.
Once her kids had grown, Alicia started working for the Tahoma School District before beginning a career in a corrugation factory. She started as a feeder/packer and later became an operator, leading the way for many in her time through her employment at Sound Container, Jefferson Smurfit, and Trojan Lithograph, where she retired. Alicia demonstrated strength and dignity in a world that was tough, with a feisty attitude and an empowering voice of leadership in her workplace. She was tremendously proud of her Union Steward position and the achievement of purchasing her own home in 1994.
Alicia was deeply involved in the lives of her grandchildren, watching many of them before they began school. Affectionately known as "Wita," Alicia loved her grandkids more than life itself. As was the case in her days as a stay-at-home mom, she was "Wita" to many, keeping a watchful eye on countless babies before they were sent off to daycare or preschool.
Alicia is survived by her lifelong friend Jerry "Andy" Anderson; daughter Robin and her husband Steve; son Monty and his wife Melynda; daughter Andrea and her husband Rodney; her siblings Emma Rodriquez, Hector Guerra, Belen Guerra and Maria Lund; her sister-in-law Sherrie Acker and brother-inlaw Dennis Acker; her brother-in-law Mike Anderson; many nieces and nephews; her daughter Cindy Baumann and children, Gary and Lasca; and her six grandchildren: James, Joseph, Madison, Axel, Rusty and Eva.
Alicia was preceded in death by her parents, Martin and Juana Guerra; her sisters, Octaviana Gonzalez, Laurencia Fierro and Luz Hernandez; and her brothers, Bernabe Guerra and Joe Guerra.
The family is tremendously grateful for the love and care that Alicia's doctors and nurses provided at 6 South at Valley Medical Center. The devotion and empathy showed for her will always be remembered.
Devoted wife, loving mother, AMAZING grandmother "Wita," and friend to all.
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019