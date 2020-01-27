Services
Carlsbad - Alicia Madrid, 69, of N. 9th Street, Carlsbad, NM, passed away January 24, 2020 in Lubbock, Texas. Visitation will be 6-8 PM, Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Denton-Wood Funeral Home. A rosary will be recited at 11 AM, Thursday, January 30, 2020 followed by Mass of Christian Burial at noon at San Jose Catholic Church with Fr. Juan Carlos Ramirez officiating. Interment will follow in Carlsbad Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at dentonwood.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020
