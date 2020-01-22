Services
Alisha Rae Shamburg


1989 - 2020
Alisha Rae Shamburg, 30, of Kearneysville, West Virginia passed away on January 16, 2020.

Born February 13, 1989 in Corpus Christi TX she was the daughter of Jeffrey and Nancy Waldrop, of Kearneysville WV.

Alisha was an exceptional Mom who loved her son dearly. From a young age people were drawn to Alisha. Strong friendships and enduring affection often developed. She positively impacted many lives and will forever be loved. Alisha and her mom were exceptionally close, best friends, with a special bond of affection and trust.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her son, Bodhi Shamburg, at home; one brother, Cameron Waldrop of Kearneysville WV; paternal grandparents, Ray and Judy Waldrop of Carlsbad NM; Aunt and Uncle, Steve and Marcella Hiebert of Broomfield CO, and Gregory and Bernadine Waldrop of Ft. Smith AR.

Alisha's maternal grandparents, Barbara and Richard Hiebert, preceded her in death.

A celebration of Alisha's life with family and friends will be announced soon.

Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
