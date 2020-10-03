1/1
Allan Tice
Allan Tice

The family of Allan Tice will celebrate his life of 80 years at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Abilene, Texas. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. He passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020, surrounded by his family. In support of the health of his family, face coverings are mandatory while attending the service and visitation. You are encouraged to sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy at www.memorialdesigners.net.

Allan Tice was born on June 15, 1940, to Paul and Helen Tice in Washington, D.C. He was raised by his mother, Helen, and stepfather, Clare V. Howard. He graduated from Carlsbad High School and enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1958, serving six years as a B-52 Electronic Technician. Allan had a long and diverse career in many cities across the country, focusing on electronic equipment repair. Allan married Lee Ora Johnson on December 31, 2008, in Carlsbad, New Mexico. Throughout many years, he also served as an Eddy County (N.M.) Reserve Sheriff. The highlight of Allan's retirement was being chosen to go on the 2018 South Plains Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.

Allan's passions included music, photography, camping in the Guadalupe Mountains, and building model trains. He was a licensed pilot and loved rockets, airplanes, and air flight.

Survivors include his wife of 12 years, Lee Ora Tice; sister, Ann Loosier and husband Joe; sons, Robert and wife Ginger, Mike and Anna, and Steven and wife Cynde; stepdaughter Pana Redd and husband Wayne; eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and friend and neighbor Chris Howell.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul Prentiss and Helen Lurlene Tice; and two brothers, Paul Prentiss Tice, Jr., and Clair "Butch" Howard.




Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Oct. 3 to Oct. 6, 2020.
