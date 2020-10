Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Alton's life story with friends and family

Share Alton's life story with friends and family

Alton Darral Mahaffey



Carlsbad - Alton Darral Mahaffey, of Carlsbad, NM passed away September 30, 2020 at the age of 79. Visitation will be 5 PM - 7 PM, Monday, October 5, 2020 at Denton-Wood Funeral Home. A graveside service is scheduled for 2:30 PM, Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Carlsbad Cemetery.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store