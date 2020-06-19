Alyanna Shay Gonzalez
Alyanna Shay Gonzalez

Carlsbad - Alyanna Shay Gonzalez, 5, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020 in Lubbock, Texas.

Due to COVID-19, private services will be held.

Alyanna was born October 25, 2014 in Carlsbad, NM to Dakota and Anissa (Aguilar) Gonzalez. From birth, Alyanna has been a warrior. She faced many health battles and won, despite the odds. Alyanna was loved and followed by many people across the world and brought sass and joy to everyone who met her. To know her was to love her and she will be forever remembered and missed. She was preceded in death by her great-grandmothers, Mary Hurst and Cruz Chavarria and uncles John Olguin and Kino Gonzalez.

Survivors are her parents: Dakota and Anissa Gonzalez; sister, Aurora "Rory" Gonzalez; paternal grandparents: Ray and Lisa Gonzalez; maternal grandparents: Joseph and Melissa Lane; great-grandparents: Ramon & Elodia Gonzalez and John and Connie Olguin; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family.

Condolences may be expressed at dentonwood.com




Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
