Amelia Valdez Franco, 84, of S. 2nd Street, Loving, New Mexico, passed away Friday, February 15, 2019 at her home. Visitation is scheduled for 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM, Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Denton-Wood Funeral Home Chapel followed by a vigil beginning at 7:00 PM. Liturgy of the Word will be held at 10:00 AM, Thursday, February 21, 2019 at San Jose Catholic Church with Deacon Tony Dominguez officiating. Interment will follow in Carlsbad Cemetery, Carlsbad, NM. Denton-Wood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Amelia Valdez Franco was born to Felix and Selsa Salcido Valdez on January 5, 1935 in Balmorhea, Texas. She was raised in Balmorhea prior to moving to Loving, NM. Amelia married Pedro N. Franco April 6, 1954. She worked as a housekeeper for the Bryan Family for 28 years. That is where she also met her lifelong friend, Barbara Compton.
Amelia worked tirelessly to care for her family, friends, and household. She took great pleasure in preparing her delicious meals for family and friends. She treasured the company and telephone conversations of loved ones. Nana adored car rides, eating a hamburger, her diet coke, going to movies, listening to music, and watching her novelas with her children and grandchildren. She always had a smile, kind word, tender touch, strong shoulder, sensitive soul, hearty laugh, endless hugs and kisses for all who crossed her path. She will be missed by many.
And I leave you all with Amelia's parting words, "Bye, I love you. God bless you. And take care."
Amelia was preceded in death by her parents; sisters: Herminia Dutchover and Ernestina Armendarez; brothers: Rodolfo, Rafael, Enrique, Merejildo, Fidel, and Mike Valdez; husband, Pedro N. Franco; son, Peter Franco and daughter, Virginia Franco.
Amelia is survived by her daughters; Melinda and husband Jose Diaz of Carlsbad; Melissa Franco of Loving; grandchildren: Christopher Franco of Carlsbad and Jasmine Diaz of Carlsbad.
Pallbearers will be Rey Armendarez, Balti Dutchover, Rick Jourden, Raymond Negrete, Blas Urquidez, Jr., Adolfo Valdez, Leo Valdez, Sr. and Rudy Valdez. Honorary pallbearers are Michael Turner and Frank Valdez. Condolences may be expressed at dentonwood.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on Feb. 20, 2019