Services
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
2:00 PM
Park Drive Baptist Church
Levelland, TX
Lubbock - Angelia Messer, 70, of Lubbock was called home on Thursday, February 20, 2020 in Lubbock surrounded by her family. Angelia was born on January 7, 1950 in Kansas City, Missouri to Jesse L. and JoAnn (Woodward) Bates. She married Billy Ray Messer on July 12, 1974 in Portales, New Mexico. Angelia was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and friend, as well as a proud teacher for more than 35 years. She was preceded in death by her parents and her daughter: Leslie Messer Wilson.

She is survived by her husband Billy Messer; son Josh Messer and his wife, Colita all of Lubbock, Texas; three sisters: Barbara Polk and her husband, Gary; Vickie Slape and her husband, Lonnie and Paula Duff and her husband, Don all of Levelland, Texas; 2 grandsons: Brayden and Hagen Messer both of Lubbock, Texas; 6 nieces, 2 nephews, 9 great-nephews and 3 great-nieces.

Friends may call on Wednesday, February 26th from 6PM to 8PM at Resthaven Funeral Home, 5740 W 19th St., Lubbock, TX 79407. Funeral services will be at 2:00pm, Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Park Drive Baptist Church, Levelland with Rev. Gil Ramirez, pastor, officiating. Burial will follow in City of Levelland Cemetery.
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Feb. 23 to Feb. 25, 2020
