Carlsbad, NM - Anita Hernandez Salcido, 80, of Pecan St., passed away Monday, March 16, 2020 at home. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m., Friday, March 20th, at San Jose Catholic Church, with Father Juan Carlos Ramirez officiating. Interment will follow at the Loving Cemetery. Visitation will be 1-4:30 p.m. Thursday at West Funeral Home followed by a Prayer Vigil at 6 p.m. at San Jose Catholic Church. Condolences may be expressed at westfuneralhomellc.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020
