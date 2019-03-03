Services
Granbury, TX - Anita Joyce (Wickstrom) Bradley was born in Carlsbad, NM to Sulo and Sylvia Wickstrom. She was married to Bernard (Ben) Bradley of Carlsbad in 1967. She passed away February 27th in Fort Worth, TX. Celebration of Life will be held at 3:00 pm Sunday, March 3rd at Pecan Plantation Clubhouse ballroom.

Anita, a long time teacher in the Carlsbad NM school system, was born in Carlsbad in 1944, attended Eddy Elementary, Eisenhower Junior High, and graduated from Carlsbad High in 1962. She attended Texas Women's College in Denton and the University of New Mexico earning her Bachelor of Arts Degree. Later, she attended New Mexico earning her Master's Degree.

Anita loved teaching and children, camping and the outdoors. She advocated for a cleaner environment, fly fished, skied, golfed and dearly loved the mountains of New Mexico and Colorado. In later life, she became a dedicated bridge enthusiast. In addition to her many attributes, she was a true friend.

In addition to her husband, Anita is survived by her brother, Gerry Wickstrom; her three children: Katie and husband Kary Bridges, Joe, and Chip and wife Christi; her five grandchildren: Heath, Ellie, Meg, Quinn, and Caden, and numerous loving family members. Anita was preceded by death by her parents, and her sister Linda.
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on Mar. 3, 2019
