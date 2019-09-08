|
|
Ann L. Logsdon
Carlsbad - Anna Luise Henriette Sofie was born to Karl and Katharina (Loos) Raacke on July 27, 1934 in Marburg, Germany. She passed away at her daughter's home in Carlsbad, NM on August 23, 2019 to be with her Heavenly Father.
As a young lady Ann attended seamstress schule before meeting and falling in love with an American soldier, Richard Logsdon, soon after marrying in Germany. She arrived in the USA by ship, first noticing the Statue of Liberty, knowing this would be her country. Ann's faith and love of God helped her to accomplish making her USA citizenship.
Ann liked designing her own patterns for sewing all her daughter's dresses, as well as crocheting afghans, embroidering, knitting, anything with a needle including being a phlebotomist and x-ray tech. She was an avid gardener and liked growing flowers and plants especially from starters.
She lived 30 years in the cool pine mountains of Ruidoso and frequently visited her cactus city of Carlsbad. While in Ruidoso she volunteered at the Senior Center and helped deliver Meals on Wheels, being honored as a modern day "Rosie Riveter" of Ruidoso and also volunteered at McDonald's. Ann was a member of Ruidoso Baptist Church and loved to praise God with her beautiful voice, especially during Christmas holidays, singing Silent Night in German. When in Carlsbad she would attend sister church, Bethel Baptist Church, as well as visiting Standpipe Baptist Church and Blodgett Street Baptist Church. She loved singing Amazing Grace and The Old Rugged Cross and volunteered at The Cat's Meow.
Ann's joy was her grandchildren, playing board games and teaching them to play Skip Bo and always making them her homemade apple pie. Known as "GG", she loved babies and singing to them; Jesus Loves Me and Hinsin Klein and other German kinder music.
Ann loved memorizing bible verses and reciting them for those who needed encouragement. She also enjoyed traveling, swimming, riding bikes and walking.
Ann is survived by her daughters: Kathy Guck, Susan Breene, Julie Logsdon and Carol Ann (Jensen) Silver; grandchildren: Heather, Annette, Holly, Heidi, Alexia, Hope, Kathleen, Hannah, Jacob, Richard, Jensen Jr., Dayne and Elliot; 19 great-granchildren; brother, Peter (Suzanne) Raacke; sister, Barbara (Karl) Wimmer; sister-in-law, Christa Raacke and 12 nieces and nephews.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother, Karl Raacke, sister-in-law, Ingrid Raacke and sons-in-law, John Guck, Robert Breene III and Albert Dominguez, Jr.
Special Thanks to Susan Blankenship (FNP-C), Nurse, Jennifer and to all Encompass Staff.
John 3:16 For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on Sept. 8, 2019