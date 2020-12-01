Antonio "Tony" Medrano
Carlsbad - Antonio "Tony" Medrano, 92, of Portillo Road, Carlsbad, passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at his home. Tony was born on June 14, 1928, in Malaga, NM to Jose and Christina Medrano. Visitation will be from 3 PM-4:30 PM Thursday, December 3, 2020, at Denton-Wood Funeral Home Chapel. Private services will be held at St. Edward Catholic Church followed by interment in Carlsbad Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Ron Ordunez, Rudy Ordunez Jr., Daniel Medrano, William Paper III, Jacob Medrano and Jared Medrano.
After Tony's father passed away when he was three years old, he had to grow up fast and help support the family. With only going to the 3rd grade, he faced his challenges in life head on, and quickly became a master of memorization. He had an amazing work ethic, sculpted from years of loading hay on the farm, construction and electrician work, being a part of the Gnome Project, and finally at the potash mines where he retired. Tony met the love of his life Jane Pena and spent 56 years happily married till her passing in 2008. Tony was a friend to all, and never held a grudge against anyone. He was always proud and supportive of his children and grandchildren, and loved spending time with them. He will be deeply missed and never forgotten.
Tony was preceded in death by his father, Jose Medrano; mother, Christina Medrano; wife, Jane Medrano; four brothers: Rafael Medrano, Erene Medrano, Eulalio Medrano, and Jose Medrano, Jr.; and four sisters: Erlinda Castaneda, Josephina Galindo, Lupe Carrasco, and Maria Fierro.
Tony is survived by his children: Lorina P. Ordunez of Carlsbad, NM, Hector Medrano and wife, Rita of Carlsbad, NM, Nora Munoz and husband, Danny of Carlsbad, NM, Jaime Medrano and wife, Peggy of Carlsbad, NM and Sandra Medrano Aguayo of Venice Beach, CA; 16 grandchildren: Ron Ordunez of Dallas, TX, Lori Villegas and husband, Robert of Carlsbad, Rudy Ordunez Jr. of Carlsbad, Daniel Medrano and wife, Airriell of Carlsbad, Sophia Medrano of Carlsbad, William Paper III of Carlsbad, Nataya Methola and husband, Russell of Carlsbad, Jeriese Gonzales and husband, Benito of Ft. Stockton, TX, Jacob Medrano of Carlsbad, Jeanna Hernandez and husband, Anthony of Carlsbad, Jacqueline Medrano of Carlsbad, Jared Medrano and wife, Marisa of Carlsbad, and Ashley Medrano of Carlsbad, Magdeline Aguayo of Venice Beach, CA, Cynthia Medina and husband, Alfonzo of Venice Beach, CA, and Ruben Aguayo of Venice Beach, CA; 34 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Condolences may be expressed at dentonwood.com