Archie Jean Elkin Buchanan
Carlsbad - August 31, 1924-February 8, 2020
Archie Jean Elkin Buchanan, age 95, of Carlsbad, NM went into the arms of Jesus on February 8, 2020 at Abilene Regional Hospital. She was born August 31, 1924, in Tonkawa, OK to Albert Buller and Auttie Belle Wade (Buller). As a small child they moved around Texas and Oklahoma during the dust bowl for work. During that time, they added 3 more daughters to their family and finally settled in Coyle, OK where Archie Jean graduated high school with honors in 1942. She then went on to graduate from Oklahoma University with a degree in social work.
In 1946, while attending church with her best friend, they came across a young navy gentleman standing on the steps. Archie Jean turned to her friend and said "I'm going to marry that man." Her friend laughed and said "that's my brother." William (Bill) Elkin and Archie Jean were married 4 months later on Valentine's Day in Wichita Falls, TX and had two daughters, Claudia and Lisa. Barely out of college and 6 weeks after Lisa's birth, Archie Jean and Bill moved to Carlsbad, NM so Bill could start a teaching job. Three short years later, in 1957, God called Bill home to Heaven. As a young widow, Archie Jean finally took over Bill's 3rd grade classroom which launched her into a career of teaching. This pushed her to further her education in Flagstaff to complete her master's from Northern Arizona University and work on her Doctorate but lacked her thesis to complete it. She did however, become Carlsbad's first diagnostician for the school district and retired as a counselor after 30 years of teaching. Archie Jean always loved how drawing and painting soothed her as a young girl, so she found ways to incorporate art activities into her counseling to help young students express their fears and concerns.
In 1959, she married Newton (Buck) Buchanan. After her retirement, they enjoyed traveling around New Mexico, and even made it Switzerland to square dance. She started to dive back into art and quickly rediscovered her love for it. From clothes painting, to watercolors, oils and silk printing, to copper enameling, she submerged herself with all types of art which led her to co-find the Carlsbad Artist Gallery and Image Art Show - an annual event for school children. Until just recently, Archie Jean continued to work at the art gallery organizing numerous art shows, lending a hand at receptions held at the gallery, and holding workshops. She loved teaching kids and exposing them to art, especially with her own grandchildren, grand daughter-in-law's and great grandchildren. In her free time, she enjoyed bunko games with her friends, especially when she would win. She had a love for gardening and flowers and would share that love by hosting several weddings in her backyard. Archie Jean was a longtime member of Alpha Delta Kappa, Beta Sigma Phi and Pilots Club. Throughout the years she was honored with many awards for achievement and held various officer positions. Archie Jean truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures like eating her one piece of chocolate after dinner every night. She had an uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and positive way that she was truly loved by everyone she met.
Survived by her daughters, Claudia Ryan of Albany, TX, Lisa (Rodney) Barton of Albany, TX and sister Ethel Winton of Sulpher Springs, TX. Grandchildren Jennifer Stewart of Keller, TX; Stacy (Jeremy) Nash of Stephenville, TX; Chris (Crystal) Allen of Manvel, TX; Sean (Stephanie) Allen of Austin, TX. Great grandchildren Caylei Allen of Austin, TX; Carter Allen of Manvel, TX; Dalton Scafe of Fort Worth, TX; Justin Nash of Ft Leonard Wood, MO; Delaney Elless of Keller, TX; Baylie, Irelyn, Rylie and Madelyn Nash of Stephenville, TX, loving companion Jimmy Goff and his family of Carlsbad, NM and several nieces and nephews and friends that she loved dearly.
Archie Jean is preceded in death by her parents, her husbands, her sisters Lula Belle Cox and Virginia Cowden, her niece Sandy Arnold, and Step-Daughter Rona Buchanan.
Cremation to be done by Girdner Funeral Home in Abilene, TX. Interment Service will take place in Albany Cemetery on February 20, 2020 @ 11:00AM. A Celebration of Life will take place at Blodgett Street Baptist Church on February 29, 2020 @ 1:00PM followed by a reception at the Carlsbad Artist Gallery in downtown Carlsbad. The family would like to express a special thanks to her caregivers: Denise Pace, Amy with TLC Home Health Care of Carlsbad, and West Texas Big County Hospice.
Memorials can be sent to Carlsbad Artist Gallery, P.O. Box 66, Carlsbad, NM 88220 or a .
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020