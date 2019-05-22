Services
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Sunset Church of Christ
Carlsbad - Aubrey Glen Moore, 85, of W. Ural Street Carlsbad, NM passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019. Glen was born on November 20, 1933, in Rochester, TX to Elias and Lottie Moore.

Glen is survived by his wife, Peggy Moore of Carlsbad, NM; daughter, Diane Athanasiou and husband, John Paul of Amarillo, TX; daughter, Darlene Shelton and husband, Lynn of Carlsbad, NM; daughter, Denice Peterson and husband, Don of Carlsbad, NM; son, Dennis Moore of Carlsbad, NM.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Denton-Wood Funeral Home Chapel from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM. The funeral service will be 11:00 AM Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Sunset Church of Christ with Mike Veilleux officiating. Cremation will take place following the service. To view the full obituary and to leave condolences, go to dentonwood.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on May 22, 2019
