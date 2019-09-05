|
A.W. "Dubb" Williams
Carlsbad - A.W. "Dubb" Williams, 92, of Riverside Dr., Carlsbad, New Mexico, passed away Monday, September 2, 2019 at home. Visitation will be 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM, Friday, September 6, 2019 at Denton-Wood Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, September 7, 2019, 10:00 AM, at Denton-Wood Funeral Home Chapel with Mike Veilleux and Brian McGonagill officiating. Interment will follow in Carlsbad Cemetery, Carlsbad, New Mexico. Denton-Wood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. A.W. "Dubb" Williams was born January 2, 1927 in Blanco, Oklahoma to Walter Jefferson and Alma Mae (Thompson) Williams. He graduated from high school in Pittsburg, Oklahoma in 1944. Dubb served his country in the US Navy during WWII. After the war was over, he began college at Eastern New Mexico State College on the GI Bill. Dubb married LaDon Garrett August 28, 1948 and after he graduated, they returned to Carlsbad where Dubb went to work for his father-in-law at Garrett Lumber Company. Later he became interested on the discount retail business and opened up a Gibson Discount Center in Artesia. Dubb soon sold out his interest in the Artesia store and opened the Gibson's in Carlsbad in 1969 which he ran for 12 years. He had the Farmers Market a few years before going into the convenient store business. In 1991, Dubb began his long-time career with the Stop and Shops which he actively ran until the age of 88. He cherished many customers and relationships he developed over the years. Dubb was a long-time member of Sunset Church of Christ. He was a past member of Carlsbad Rotary Club and he enjoyed water skiing, flying his airplane, traveling especially to Hawaii and digging in the dirt with his back hoe. LaDon would like to thank the many caregivers for the excellent care they provided Dubb and also thanks to Lakeview Christian Home Hospice for the special care during his last days. Dubb was preceded in death by his parents, sons: Gary Williams and Jeffery Williams and sister: Margie Dresser. Survivors are wife: LaDon Williams; grandson: Robert C. Williams and wife Tawnie; great-granddaughter: Lydia Williams; great grandsons: Maverick Williams, Ryder Williams, Everton Williams and numerous nieces, great nieces and great nephews. Condolences may be expressed at dentonwood.com.
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on Sept. 5, 2019