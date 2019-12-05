|
Barbara LeClear
Carlsbad - Barbara LeClear, 72, of Airport Ave., Carlsbad, NM, passed away December 3, 2019, at her home. She was born on April 25, 1947, in Roswell, NM to Travis and Betty Hough.
Visitation will be held from 6-8 PM Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Denton-Wood Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services will be held at 1 PM Monday, December 9, 2019, at Prairie Haven Memorial Park Chapel in Hobbs, NM. Interment will follow at Prairie Haven Memorial Park. Denton-Wood Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Barbara was a very outgoing person and never met a stranger. She enjoyed working with the public and had many different jobs throughout her life including childcare, retail sales, community services, along with being a housekeeper raising three children. Barbara loved the Lord. She was very religious and attended many church services throughout town. She suffered mental health issues late in life and with the wonderful kind help of Ron Haugen's office and staff she was doing very well. Into her last days, she enjoyed going to Denny's for breakfast, sitting on the porch swing and watching the birds and rabbits feeding in the yard. Special thanks to daughter-in-law, Shelly LeClear for the many years of her caring giving.
Barbara was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Debbie; her mother, Betty Adams; father, Travis Hough; stepfather, LJ Adams; brother, Orvel "Cobby" Brooks, brother, Chester Brooks; and sister, Kathy Williams.
Survivors are her husband of many loving years, Richard LeClear of Carlsbad; daughter, Mellissa Bryant and husband, Carl of Carlsbad; daughter, Lori Aaron and husband, Darrell of Georgetown, Texas; son, Russell LeClear and wife, Shelly of Carlsbad; six grandchildren: Tiffany Aaron, Brittany Aaron, Nikki Martin, Blayne Aaron, James Tucker, Brayden LeClear; two great-grandchildren: Hunter Martin and Trustin Martin; siblings: Bill Brooks, Ketha Shearer; and numerous loving nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Blayne Aaron, Steve Worthington, Scott Brooks, Nick Martin, Kevin Shearer, and Larry Brooks.
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019