Beatrice Lovis Branson
Carlsbad, NM - Beatrice Lovis Branson, 95, of W. Greene St., passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019 at Lakeview Christian Home. Mass of Christian burial will be at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, November 9, 2019 at St. Edward Catholic Church; Father Pasala Hruday Kumar will be the celebrant. Interment will follow at Carlsbad Cemetery (new section). Visitation will be 1-7 p.m., Friday, followed by a Rosary at West Funeral Home at 7 p.m. View obituary and express condolences at westfuneralhomellc.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019