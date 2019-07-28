|
|
Benjamin N. Ramirez
Carlsbad - Benjamin N. Ramirez, 69, of Carlsbad passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019 in Carlsbad. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at San Jose Catholic Church with Father Juan Carlos Ramirez officiating. Interment will follow at Santa Catarina Cemetery with military honors provided by the Carlsbad Veterans Honor Guard. There is no visitation.
Benjamin Navarrette Ramirez was born to Federico and Paula (Navarrette) Ramirez on October 12, 1949 in Carlsbad, NM. He graduated from CHS in 1968, earned an A.A. degree in Petroleum Technology from ENMU and served in the US Navy from 1971 until 1977.
Benjamin worked as a Letter Carrier for the US Postal Service and then as a Pumper Lease Operator until his retirement. He was also a lifetime member of San Jose Catholic Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, son, Mark Anthony Ramirez, brother, Raul Ramirez and grandsons, Joey Ryan and Raul R. Mendoza, Jr.
Benjamin is survived by his daughters: Cyndi Ryan of Carrolton, TX and Sylvia Mendoza, Vanessa Ramirez and Hepsiba Ramirez, all of Artesia, NM; 6 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; foster brother, Ben Madrid, Sr. of Carlsbad and the mother of his children, Bertha Moreno of Artesia, NM.
Pallbearers are Ben Madrid,Sr., Dominick Ramirez, Rene Ramos, Carlos Garcia, Diego Rios and Negro Salgado. Condolences may be expressed at westfuneralhomellc.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on July 28, 2019