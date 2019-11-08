|
Bennie F. Jackson
Carlsbad - Bennie F. Jackson, 88, of E. Chapman Road, Carlsbad, NM, passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019 at his home. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service is scheduled for 11:00 AM, Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at First Assembly of God Church with Pastor Brad Coates officiating. Interment will follow in Carlsbad Cemetery.
Bennie was born May 1, 1931 in Turkey, Texas to Lewis and Lucy (Pedigo) Jackson and moved to Carlsbad from Breckenridge, Texas as a young boy. He served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict aboard the Destroyer Escort USS Alvin Cockrell as a 3rd class petty officer. Upon returning from the military, Bennie went to work in the family business with his father and two brothers. Bennie and his brothers operated Jackson Construction and Plumbing until retiring in 1995. He loved the Guadalupe Mountains where they owned a cabin and spent a lot of time and was a member of the Queen Volunteer Fire Department. Bennie enjoyed fishing on the Rio Grande with his long-time friends, Jack Ingram, Charlie Kirkes and Charlie Wood. He was co-founder of the Dirt Dobbers Racing Club, member of the Eddy Lodge and the BPO Elks, Lodge 1558. Bennie was preceded in death by his parents and brothers: Loyd Jackson and Lewis Jackson, Jr.
Survivors are his beloved wife, Jean Jackson of Carlsbad, NM; son, Rick Jackson and wife, Annette of Carlsbad, NM; daughter, Sandra Shubert and husband, John of Ovilla, Texas; grandchildren: Brent Jackson, Blayne Jackson, Hillary Rogala and husband, Wojciech, Garrett Shubert, Brandi Hogan and husband, Ken, Meagan Carpenter, Eric Reynolds and wife, Jessica; 8 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Honorary pallbearers are Charlie Kirkes, Charlie Wood, Jack Ingram, Brent Jackson, Blayne Jackson and Garrett Shubert.
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019