|
|
Bernice Holland Setser
Carlsbad - Bernice Holland Setser, 91, of Westridge Rd., passed away Oct. 7, 2019 at her home. Visitation will be 5-7 PM, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 at Denton-Wood Funeral Home. Funeral services are scheduled for 10 AM, Friday, Oct 11, 2019 at First Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Ryan Nelson officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Gardens Memorial Park.
Bernice was born February 9, 1928 in Erick, OK to John William and Dora Lillian (Bowman) Holland and grew up in Oklahoma where she attended school. She married B.A. Setser Aug. 31, 1947 in Wellington, Texas. They moved to Carlsbad in 1951. Bernice enjoyed the years as a homemaker and later took care of her mother and father. After the girls were older, she took nurses training and worked 14 years as a nurse's aide at Memorial Hospital and St. Francis. Her hobbies included reading and taking care of her grandchildren. Bernice was a faithful member of the Nazarene Church her entire life. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, B.A. Setser; two brothers and one sister.
Survivors are her daughters: Beverly Satter and husband, Ron of New Braunfels, TX and Teresa Larez and husband, Antonio of Carlsbad, NM; grandchildren: Shon Eastman, Nicole Warren and husband, Russell, Kaitlin Lozano, Jared Satter and wife, Kim, Nathan Satter, Katie Satter, Krystal Taylor and husband, Jonathan, Kellie Satter and Andre, Lonnie Satter, Jaden Satter and Cameron Satter; 19 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter and numerous nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Shon Eastman, Kaiden Eastman, Jairon Lozano, Cameron Satter, Lonnie Satter and Russell Warren. Honorary pallbearers are her great-grandchildren. Condolences may be expressed at dentonwood.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019