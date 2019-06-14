Services
Denton-Wood Funeral Home
1001 North Canal Street
Carlsbad, NM 88220
(575) 885-6363
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Denton-Wood Funeral Home
1001 North Canal Street
Carlsbad, NM
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Faith Baptist Church
2415 Florida Street
Carlsbad, NM
Betty Cain Funchess


Betty Cain Funchess Obituary
Betty Cain Funchess

Carlsbad - Betty Cain Funchess, age 79, of Carlsbad, NM, passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019.

The funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 17, 2019 at Faith Baptist Church with Reverend Tim Funchess, Reverend Lanny J. Funchess, Reverend Jacob Reitz and Reverend Paul Funchess officiating. Burial will follow in Carlsbad Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. on Sunday at Denton-Wood Funeral Home.

Memorial donations are requested to the Faith Baptist Church Building Fund, 2415 Florida Street, Carlsbad, NM 88220.

Denton-Wood Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. View full obituary at dentonwood.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on June 14, 2019
