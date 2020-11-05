Betty Lou Mast
Carlsbad - Betty Lou Mast "flew away" from her earthly pain and suffering to her "real home" to heavenly rest on November 3, 2020 surrounded by family and in God's presence in the comfort of her home. Preceded in death by her husband Bob, son Donnie and infant daughter Patricia, Betty is survived by her daughters: Debbi McSpadden and husband Kevin of Nampa, Idaho and Pam Sullivan and husband Larry of Abilene, Texas; grandchildren Kristen Gotfred and husband Mark; Kendra Paris and husband Joel; Kari Madore and husband Josh; Kristopher Sullivan; and great-grandson Julien Paris.
Born to Paulina and Tony Brosemer on May 19, 1929 in Lebo, Kansas, Betty was the third of four children. When Betty was a teenager, the Brosemer family moved to La Junta, Colorado where Betty met the love of her life, Bobby Mast, at the young age of 17 when she served him a hot fudge sundae with extra fudge! The couple married in 1947 and thus began a love story that lasted over 70 years.
Betty and Bob raised three children: son Donnie and daughters Debbi and Pam. Another daughter, Patricia, died in infancy. Choosing her family as her career, Betty focused her time and attention on creating a stable, warm and happy home life for her family and providing care, compassion and food for many friends, neighbors and their pets.
Betty was the consummate caregiver who regularly put family and friends' needs before her own. When Bob suffered a subarachnoid hemorrhage stroke in 1986, her life became singularly focused on his recovery, care and well-being. She performed this role thoroughly, lovingly and proudly, continuing until his death in 2018.
Betty's faith was strong and she served an active member of First Christian Church for decades. She was extensively involved in the Church's operations and served in many roles. Everyone who knew her unanimously agreed: you could always count on Betty to provide food, organize a project, clean the kitchen and many other tasks!
A great source of joy and pride for Betty was found in her grandchildren—Kristen, Kendra, Kari and Kristopher, and later with her great-grandson, Julien. Each of them enjoyed a special relationship with Grandma Betty that often involved cooking, fishing, adopting and taking care of animals, throughout their lives and her legacy of care and compassion lives on through them.
For the last several years of her life, Betty struggled with multiple health issues that left her in pain much of the time. A constant source of dedication, strength and inspiration to family and friends, she fought long and hard with persistent endurance.
The family would like to express our appreciation to the hospice nurses and staff who visited and assisted with that pain: Alana, Jana, Jamie, Jessica, Crystal and Stacy. We're grateful for the numerous caregivers who provided Betty comfort and assistance throughout the years and we extend our heartfelt thanks to Jeanette Wallace, Betty's extraordinary caregiver whose loyalty, friendship, care and support absolutely enhanced her quality of life beyond measure.
Funeral services are scheduled for 2 PM, Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Denton-Wood Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Carlsbad Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at dentonwood.com