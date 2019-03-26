Services
Denton-Wood Funeral Home
1001 North Canal Street
Carlsbad, NM 88220
(575) 885-6363
Graveside service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Carlsbad Cemetery
Resources
Betty Whygles


1932 - 2019
Betty Whygles Obituary
Betty Whygles

Carlsbad - Betty Whygles, 86, of Carlsbad, passed away March 22, 2019 at Goodlife Assisted Living. There will be no visitation and a graveside service is scheduled for 10 AM, Wednesday, March 27 at Carlsbad Cemetery with Mike Veilleux officiating. Denton-Wood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Betty was born December 13, 1932 in Loving, NM to John and Leona (Carrol) Elliott. On December 3, 1948, she married Fletcher "Indian" Whygles in Pecos, TX. Betty worked for NMSU-Carlsbad over 25 years, retiring as financial aid director in 1989. She was past member of the American Business Women's Association, Altrusa Club, National Association of Student Financial Aid Administration and NM Association of Student Financial Aid Administration. Betty was a recipient of the New Mexico State University Pioneer Award. She enjoyed riding motorcycles with Indian, camping and most of all spending time with her daughters and grandkids. Betty was a lifetime member of the First United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Fletcher "Indian" Whygles; brothers: David Elliott, Bill Elliott, Delmer Elliott and sister, Mary Elliott.

Survivors are her daughters: Sheri Woody and husband, Chris of Ft. Collins, CO, Tina Parrish and husband, Dale of Carlsbad; grandchildren: David Dossey, Rusty Wiseman and wife, Rachel, Ryan Parrish and Kimberly Dickenson; great-grandchildren: James Dossey, Kaley Dossey, Avery Wiseman and Peyton Dickinson; cousin, JoAnn Baldridge and numerous nieces and nephews. Condolences may be expressed at dentonwood.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on Mar. 26, 2019
