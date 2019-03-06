|
Bill Buzbee
Houston, TX - Bill Buzbee, 84, former resident, passed away March 1, 2019 in Houston, TX. Visitation will be 1-2 PM, Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Denton-Wood Funeral Home. Funeral services are scheduled for 2 PM, Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Denton-Wood Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Sunset Gardens Memorial Park, Carlsbad. Denton-Wood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Bill was born October 8, 1934 in Octavia, Oklahoma to Walter Arnold and Lessie Emma (Hart) Buzbee. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. Bill married Barbara Shane April 21, 1961 and they moved to Carlsbad shortly after that. Bill owned and operated Surplus City many years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and driving racecars. Bill was preceded in death by his parents and son, Gregg Buzbee. Survivors are his wife, Barbara Buzbee of Pearland, TX; daughter, Kandus Hester and husband, Ricky of Carlsbad; grandsons: Jarrad Hester and wife, Fabi, and Trent Hester, all of Carlsbad; sister, Mary Lou McKinney and husband, Tommy of Pearland, TX and numerous nieces and nephews. Condolences may be expressed at dentonwood.com.
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on Mar. 6, 2019