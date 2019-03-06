Services
Denton-Wood Funeral Home
1001 North Canal Street
Carlsbad, NM 88220
(575) 885-6363
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Denton-Wood Funeral Home
1001 North Canal Street
Carlsbad, NM 88220
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Denton-Wood Funeral Home
1001 North Canal Street
Carlsbad, NM 88220
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bill Buzbee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bill Buzbee


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Bill Buzbee Obituary
Bill Buzbee

Houston, TX - Bill Buzbee, 84, former resident, passed away March 1, 2019 in Houston, TX. Visitation will be 1-2 PM, Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Denton-Wood Funeral Home. Funeral services are scheduled for 2 PM, Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Denton-Wood Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Sunset Gardens Memorial Park, Carlsbad. Denton-Wood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Bill was born October 8, 1934 in Octavia, Oklahoma to Walter Arnold and Lessie Emma (Hart) Buzbee. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. Bill married Barbara Shane April 21, 1961 and they moved to Carlsbad shortly after that. Bill owned and operated Surplus City many years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and driving racecars. Bill was preceded in death by his parents and son, Gregg Buzbee. Survivors are his wife, Barbara Buzbee of Pearland, TX; daughter, Kandus Hester and husband, Ricky of Carlsbad; grandsons: Jarrad Hester and wife, Fabi, and Trent Hester, all of Carlsbad; sister, Mary Lou McKinney and husband, Tommy of Pearland, TX and numerous nieces and nephews. Condolences may be expressed at dentonwood.com.
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Denton-Wood Funeral Home
Download Now