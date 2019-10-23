|
Billy "Mo" Alexander
Carlsbad, NM - Billy "Mo" Alexander, 83, passed away October 22, 2019 at the Good Life Assisted Living home, with loved ones by his side.
Billy was born May 24, 1936 to James Patrick "J.P." and Helen L. Alexander (Witt) in Madera, CA. He had one older brother, James H. Alexander.
Billy was raised in Plainview, TX, graduating from Plainview High in 1955. He and his high school sweetheart, Helen Sue Alexander, raised four children: Kaye L. Ramirez (husband Albert), Susan C. Porter, Dewetta (Sharene) Brooks (husband Mark) and Jason W. Alexander (wife Tami). Grandchildren: Jamey Glissen, Albert Ramirez, Jr., Brenda Ramirez, Joshua Porter, Ian King, Kris King, Tailor Brown, Kayden Alexander, Kylee Alexander and numerous great-grandchildren.
Billy's parents, his brother and Helen Sue preceded his death, as well as grandson Adam Coor.
Billy was a dedicated firefighter for the Carlsbad Fire Department for over 40 years. He loved hunting, fishing, finding arrowheads and flint and sharing the stories that went along with these adventures.
In 2016, Billy and Helen Sue became residents of the Good Life Home after falling victim to Alzheimers/Dementia. The family would like to thank the Good Life staff for caring for their "PaPa & Nanna".
A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 26th at 10 a.m. at West Funeral Home Chapel with Jimmy Ryan officiating. A private family graveside gathering will take place at a later date at Plainview Memorial Park Cemetery, Plainview, TX. There is no visitation. Condolences may be expressed at westfuneralhomellc.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019