Billy Joe Thompson
Carlsbad - Billy Joe Thompson, 75 of Carlsbad, passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019 peacefully at home.
Funeral Services will be held at 10 am, Monday, August 26, 2019 at Denton-Wood Funeral Home Chapel with Garry Schwalk of the First Baptist Church of Carlsbad officiating. There will be a visitation prior to the service at 9 am at Denton-Wood Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Carlsbad Cemetery. View full obituary at dentonwood.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on Aug. 25, 2019