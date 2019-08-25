Services
Denton-Wood Funeral Home
1001 North Canal Street
Carlsbad, NM 88220
(575) 885-6363
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Denton-Wood Funeral Home
1001 North Canal Street
Carlsbad, NM 88220
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Denton-Wood Funeral Home
1001 North Canal Street
Carlsbad, NM 88220
Billy Joe Thompson

Billy Joe Thompson Obituary
Billy Joe Thompson

Carlsbad - Billy Joe Thompson, 75 of Carlsbad, passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019 peacefully at home.

Funeral Services will be held at 10 am, Monday, August 26, 2019 at Denton-Wood Funeral Home Chapel with Garry Schwalk of the First Baptist Church of Carlsbad officiating. There will be a visitation prior to the service at 9 am at Denton-Wood Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Carlsbad Cemetery. View full obituary at dentonwood.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on Aug. 25, 2019
