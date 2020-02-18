|
Billy Wayne Jackson
Stroud, OK - Billy Wayne Jackson, 82, of Stroud, Oklahoma, passed away on February 15, 2020 in Fort Worth, Texas.
A family graveside service will be held in Stroud, Oklahoma.
Wayne was born December 23, 1937 in Oswalt, Oklahoma to parents Ruby Lee Harris and Jeff Gardner Jackson. He grew up working on the family farm until he graduated from high school. Upon graduation, he promptly left for the opportunities and fortunes of the booming oilfield in West Texas. After several years of working in the oilfield he settled in Carlsbad, NM and began a 35-year career working in the local potash industry and raising a family. After retirement he moved back to Stroud, Oklahoma to be near family and assist with caring for his parents. Wayne was an avid worker and always involved with a project. After settling in Stroud, he quickly became involved with home remodeling and repair to fill his time; one of his proudest accomplishments was the restoration of a vintage 1912 farmhouse that became his home. In his later years he became a Christian and was active with his local church. Wayne was a loving and caring father, kind and hardworking man, and always glad to help anyone that was in need. He will be greatly missed by all those whose lives he touched.
Wayne is preceded in death by his father Jeff Gardner Jackson, mother Ruby Lee Harris, and brother Jerry Van Jackson.
He is survived by his children Bob Jackson (Krystal) and Holly Jackson Green both of Fort Worth, TX; siblings Jean Goodman (Paul) and Ricky Jackson (Mary) both of Stroud, OK; grandsons Wesley Jackson and Dylan Jackson both of Fort Worth, TX; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the staff of Trinity Terrace and their Memory Support group located in Fort Worth for their excellent care, support and kindness.
In lieu of flowers, if friends so desire, donations may be made in Wayne's memory to the , 225 North Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020