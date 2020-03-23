|
|
Blanche Martinez Madrid
Carlgo St - Blanche Martinez Madrid, 58, of Carlgo St, passed on March 20, 2020 surrounded by family at Sierra Providence Hospital in El Paso, TX. Blanche was born on Halloween in Carlsbad to Margarito and Blanche Martinez in 1961, the ninth of ten children in a loving family. Cremation will take place and a celebration of life will be planned at a later date.
Blanche spent her life in Carlsbad devoted to her large family. Her love of music was expressed in her dancing and singing. She was a jokester that was full of adventures and laughter. Her smiles and easy laughs were enough to inspire everyone around her. She was the first person to cheer you on (and the loudest!), the one to give you encouragement in any venture, no matter what. Blanche loved parties and get-togethers with her family, especially for Halloween. Her motto for life could be summed up in her taste of music. "Turn it up or turn it off." Blanche always chose to turn it up, her music, her dancing, and her love for her family. She will be missed tremendously.
She is preceded in death by her father Margarito Martinez and mother Blanche Martinez. She is survived by husband Harvey Madrid; children Sabrina (Raul) Aguirre, Manuel Garcia Jr, Aleka (Andy) Kastelic, and Allison (Joseph) Nava; grandchildren Bianka Aguirre, Mia Aguirre, Kyndall Garcia, Kaileigh Garcia, Samuel Nava, and Camilla Blanche Nava; siblings Amelia (Joe) Franco, Lupe (Adon) Pena, Margarito (Linda) Martinez Jr., Julia (B-Joe) Florez, Priscilla (David) Lopez, Luis Martinez, Tommy (Celina) Martinez, Cathy (Jerry) Greene, and Gabriel (Jo Ann) Martinez; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020