Bliss Lee Owens
Carlsbad - Graveside services for Bliss Lee Owens, 64, of Carlsbad, will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Carlsbad Cemetery. Brother, Denny Davis of New Hope Baptist Church of Artesia, will officiate. Family will be greeting friends, from 2-6 p.m. on Friday (Sept. 27th) at West Funeral Home.
Bliss Lee Owens, beloved husband, father, son, brother and grandfather, gained his angel wings on September 23, 2019 to be with our dear Lord.
Bliss Lee was born January 30, 1955 in Alamogordo, NM. He was raised in and around the Albuquerque and Loco Hills, NM area. He loved to hunt, fish, camp and be with his family. He was married to Camille Renee Frye on July 19, 1975, where they resided in Artesia, NM until 2003 and shortly after moved to Carlsbad. Bliss Lee was employed 50 plus years with Sweatt Construction.
He was preceded in passing by his mother, Velma (Teet) Tidwell, Artesia, NM; brother, Rickie Owens, Loco Hills, NM; brother-in-law, Rick Brintle and sister, Brenda Brintle, Artesia, NM.
Bliss Lee is survived by his wife of 44 years, Camille Renee Owens, of the family home; daughters: Michelle Ragsdale and husband, Joe, Pampa, TX and Carrie Maxwell and Fiancé, Robert Hernandez, Carlsbad, NM; son, Bliss Eric Owens and wife, Kaci; father, Archie Tidwell and sister, Linda Beadle and husband, Barry, all of Artesia, NM; sisters: Vickie Tidwell Davis and Carla Tidwell Owens and husband, Jay, all of Temple, TX.; grandchildren: Kylee Ragsdale, Pampa, TX, Justin and Tristan Maxwell, Carlsbad, NM, Kyle, Kailyn and Kristan Owens, all of Artesia, NM; step-grandchildren: Andrew Hernandez and wife, Summer, Anthony Hernandez, Valerie Hernandez and Ruby Hernandez, all of Carlsbad, NM and numerous nieces and nephews in Artesia and Carlsbad area.
Pallbearers: Kyle Owens, Justin Maxwell, Cody Martin, Cory Owens, Chance Milligan and Lance Keesee.
Honorary Pallbearers: Sweatt Construction Employees and grandchildren. Condolences may be expressed at westfuneralhomellc.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on Sept. 27, 2019