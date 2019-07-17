|
Bob Burniel Hamill
Carlsbad - Bob Burniel Hamill, 74, passed away on July 13, 2019. Visitation will be 5 PM-7 PM Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Denton-Wood Funeral Home. Cremation will follow, and a memorial service will be at 2 PM Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Denton-Wood Funeral Home Chapel with Chaplain Joe Lopez officiating.
Bob is survived by his wife, Mary Hamill; daughter, Amber Bojorquez and husband, Leo; sons: Mitch Hamill, Mike Hamill and wife, Brittany, Bobby Hamill; grandchildren: Aryssa Bojorquez and Brandon Slate, Keon and Adilynn Bojorquez, Micah, Abbie, Ayden, Ava, Brittani, Brayson, Derrick and Dustin Hamill; and five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Condolences can be expressed at dentonwood.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on July 17, 2019