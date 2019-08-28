|
Bobby Lee Modrall
Carlsbad - Bobby Lee Modrall, 54, of Norris Road, Carlsbad, NM passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at home with his wife by his side. Bobby was born on August 31, 1964, in Lubbock, Texas to Sam and Carol Modrall.
Cremation has taken place, and there will private family services on a later date. Denton-Wood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Bobby was a man of character, who always looked out for and helped anyone in need that he came across. He also enjoyed exploring with metal detector, riding his Harley, antique shopping, and learning about history. Bobby was a man of strong will, and an even stronger heart. He will be deeply missed, and never forgotten.
Bobby was preceded in death by his father, Sam Modrall.
Bobby is survived by his wife, Candi Green Modrall of Carlsbad, NM; daughter, Samantha Hernandez and husband, Anthony of Carlsbad, NM; grandchildren: Jakub and Jordan Hernandez; mother, Carol Modrall of Carlsbad, NM; brother, Sam Modrall and wife, Karren of Freemont, CA; and brother, Steve Modrall of Roswell, NM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to University of New Mexico Children's Hospital, Two Woodward Center, 700 Lomas Blvd. NE., Albuquerque, NM 87102. Condolences may be expressed at dentonwood.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on Aug. 28, 2019