Carlsbad - Brenda Mann, 78, of Old Cavern Hwy, Carlsbad, NM, passed away October 29, 2019 at her home. Cremation has taken place and no services will take place at this time.

Mom was born March 16, 1941 in Lynn County, Texas to German Lillard and Goldie Lavelle (Hendricks) Bruster and moved to Carlsbad as a young girl where she attended school. Mom married my father Marvin (Speck) Albright in 1957. They had 3 children together. Murrell (1958), Janet (1960) and Marvin (1962). They designed and built our home on Old Cavern Hwy in 1963 where she was still residing. Mom and dad divorced in 1974. Mom married Gardner Mann in 1978. Her years with Gardner were I believe the happiest years of her life. They loved each other immensely. Not long after retiring from the potash mines, Gardner became very sick and passed away in 1998. My brother passed away suddenly in 2012. My sister passed away in 2014. My mom had to endure many losses in her life but her strength to endure these tragedies always gave me strength. She was always there for me no matter what I needed. I could always rely on her to help me work thru any problems that I had. She would always tell me that it is much more important to be happy than to be wealthy. There is nothing more valuable than your time and who you spent your time with. Do the things that you really want to do. Try not to reach the end of your life and have major regrets that you didn't get to do things that you really wanted to do. And always give glory to God. She was an incredibly caring and giving person. My mom will be deeply missed. ~Marvin Albright

Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019
