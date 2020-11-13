Brian Callison
Carlsbad - Brian Callison, 52, of Solana Road, Carlsbad, NM, passed away October 30, 2020 at Carlsbad Medical Center.
Visitation will be 3 PM - 8 PM, Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Denton-Wood Funeral Home. Visitation will be limited to five people in the chapel at a time and facial coverings are required. Funeral services are scheduled for 10 AM, Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Calvary Assembly of God with Pastor Phillip Price officiating. Services will be-live streamed on Calvary Assembly of God's Facebook page. Interment will follow in Carlsbad Cemetery.
Brian was born October 14, 1968 in Carlsbad, NM to Bennie and Sharyn (Tramel) Callison. He graduated from Carlsbad High School in 1986. Brian worked in the potash mines before going to work at WIPP in 2003. He will be remembered for his compassion for other people and was always willing to help others. Brian had a love for hunting, fishing and anything outdoors. He was preceded in death by his mother, Sharyn Callison and grandmother, Lois Tramel.
Survivors are his wife, Janine Callison; father, Bennie Callison and wife, Linda; stepson, Chris Rodriguez and wife, Rumika, and their children: Makaio and Kailani.