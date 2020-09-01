Brian Dene Runnels
Carlsbad, NM - Brian Dene Runnels, 42, of Carlsbad, NM, was murdered on/or about October 16, 2014, and his remains were found on April 22, 2020 in Carlsbad, NM. A Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at West Funeral Home with Kevin Miller & Coach Tom Forni officiating.
Brian Dene Runnels was born at St. Francis Hospital in Carlsbad, NM on December 1, 1971 to Gene Douglas Runnels and Irene Bernice (Mason) Runnels.
Brian was an awesome, fun loving, caring, athletic, genuine, respectful, handsome type of guy, who loved everyone and everyone loved him. He enjoyed playing football, baseball and basketball. He loved cats, making people laugh, quoting scriptures and singing and two-stepping to his favorite country songs. Brian never met a stranger, and was always willing to help others. Brian's contagious smile always lit up the room. He was always fun to be around.
His favorite professional teams were the LA Dodgers and by far the Dallas Cowboys! You could always see him dressed in his attire on game day and he would rattle a room during a game with his favorite saying, "RIGHT NOW, RIGHT NOW, RIGHT NOW!!!" He loved his family, especially his son, nieces, nephews and cousins. Brian never called anybody by name; you were either "Cletus or Elroy."
He attended Pate Elementary, PR Leyva and Carlsbad High School, graduating in 1991. He was an exceptional football, baseball and basketball player. After high school, he went to NMJC-Hobbs, NM on a baseball scholarship and later went to Abilene Christian University-Abilene, TX.
Brian played on the Semi-Pro Football team-The Regulators in Carlsbad. Brian's speed in sports earned him the nickname "Flying Brian." He was a star quarterback for the Carlsbad Cavemen Football team, still holding many school records.
He worked for several companies including the CARC Farm, The Connections, he taught school and coached at Alta Vista and Carlsbad High. He also worked for West Funeral Home, MSI, Jaime's Welding, Tag Team Sportz as a Scout/Trainer and was most recently employed by Thomas "Ace" Appling at Superior Water at the time of his death.
Brian was a member of the New San Jose Church of Christ, under the late Minister, Bro. James Quarles.
He was preceded in death by his dad, Gene Runnels; grandparents, Robert and Ida Belle (Miller) Mason and Willie and Bertha Brewer; uncles, Bobbie Lee, Darnell Mason, Donnie Brewer and Phillip Runnels; aunt, Josie Mason; cousins: Gwendolyn Mason, Rita Sampson, Kiley and Randy Orgain and his cat of 25 years, "Prissy."
Brian leaves to mourn: his son Brian Andrew "Drew" Runnels (fiancé, Haley Thomas) of Okemah, OK; mother, Irene Runnels and brother, Billy Runnels, both of Carlsbad, NM; sisters: Dina Runnels of Carlsbad, NM and Ida Mason Perkins and Ebony Mason-Ewell and Terry, all of Arlington, TX; uncle, Jitter and Mary Mason of Hobbs, NM (Tony, Vanessa, Elizabeth); aunt, Jayne Jones of San Diego, CA (Sandy and Mark); God-child, Megan Haston; nieces and nephews: Erica, Alizah, Jalyssa, Jasmine, Xavier, Martell, Harmony, Jakayla, Christina, Aalyah, Halo, C3, Trenton, Triston, Jace, Trey, Dion, Trice, Trevon, Omar, Sanaa, Paco and Matthew; cousins: Wade, Chris, Tina, Darryl, Jessica, Vanessa, Marcus, Red and Robin and best friends, Rodney Coleman and Jason Tracy. Brian is also survived by an enormous extension of family and friends. Condolences may be expressed at westfuneralhomellc.com