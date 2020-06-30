Bryan Keith Eberts
Carlsbad - Bryan Keith Eberts, 43, of Amber Drive, Carlsbad, NM, passed away June 28, 2020 in Lubbock, Texas. Services are scheduled for 9 AM, Saturday, July 4, 2020 at First Assembly of God Church with Pastor Brad Coates officiating.
Due to COVID-19, masks will be required and seating will be limited.
Bryan was born November 28, 1976 in Rock Island, Illinois to Otto and Karen (Franklin) Eberts. He attended Union High School in Biggsville, Illinois. Bryan began work at Morrison Supply Co. in Odessa, Texas. He met Anita at Crossroads Fellowship in Odessa. They married October 22, 2011, blending two families into one. They later moved to Carlsbad, NM where Bryan became branch manager of Morrison. He gave his heart and soul to Morrison and dedicated his time to his customers and employees who he considered family. Bryan was an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers and Notre Dame Fighting Irish. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with his wife and kids when he was given the opportunity. Bryan was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Brenda Montgomery, grandparents: Robert and Darlene Beemblossom, mother-in-law, Evelyn Goulart.
Survivors are his wife, Anita Marie Eberts; sons: Rickey Pollard, Tyler Griffin, Payton Eberts, Clayton Eberts and Brayden Eberts; grandchildren: Zayne Pollard, Camdyn Pollard and Kensley Griffin; sisters: Joyce Poulton and Penny Link; brothers: John Yancey, Eugene Eberts and Rob Eberts; father-in-law, Ed Million and wife, Marge; aunt, Sharon Lipe and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Pallbearers will be John Yancey, Rickey Pollard, Tyler Griffin, Payton Eberts, Clayton Eberts, Brayden Eberts.
Live-streaming links can be found at dentonwood.com
Carlsbad - Bryan Keith Eberts, 43, of Amber Drive, Carlsbad, NM, passed away June 28, 2020 in Lubbock, Texas. Services are scheduled for 9 AM, Saturday, July 4, 2020 at First Assembly of God Church with Pastor Brad Coates officiating.
Due to COVID-19, masks will be required and seating will be limited.
Bryan was born November 28, 1976 in Rock Island, Illinois to Otto and Karen (Franklin) Eberts. He attended Union High School in Biggsville, Illinois. Bryan began work at Morrison Supply Co. in Odessa, Texas. He met Anita at Crossroads Fellowship in Odessa. They married October 22, 2011, blending two families into one. They later moved to Carlsbad, NM where Bryan became branch manager of Morrison. He gave his heart and soul to Morrison and dedicated his time to his customers and employees who he considered family. Bryan was an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers and Notre Dame Fighting Irish. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with his wife and kids when he was given the opportunity. Bryan was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Brenda Montgomery, grandparents: Robert and Darlene Beemblossom, mother-in-law, Evelyn Goulart.
Survivors are his wife, Anita Marie Eberts; sons: Rickey Pollard, Tyler Griffin, Payton Eberts, Clayton Eberts and Brayden Eberts; grandchildren: Zayne Pollard, Camdyn Pollard and Kensley Griffin; sisters: Joyce Poulton and Penny Link; brothers: John Yancey, Eugene Eberts and Rob Eberts; father-in-law, Ed Million and wife, Marge; aunt, Sharon Lipe and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Pallbearers will be John Yancey, Rickey Pollard, Tyler Griffin, Payton Eberts, Clayton Eberts, Brayden Eberts.
Live-streaming links can be found at dentonwood.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.