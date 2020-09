Or Copy this URL to Share

Buster "Doc" Smithers



Carlsbad - Buster "Doc" Smithers, 95, of Carlsbad, New Mexico, and affectionately known as "Papa Doc" received his angel wings and was taken to his heavenly home September 27, 2020. Per his request cremation will take place and a private family service will be held at West Funeral Home on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 with Chaplain Terry McKean of Lakeview Christian Home officiating.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store