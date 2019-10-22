|
Butch Reid, Jr.
Carlsbad - Funeral services for Butch Reid, Jr., 46, of Carlsbad, NM, will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at the West Funeral Home Chapel with John Davis officiating. Interment will follow at Carlsbad Cemetery (new section). There is no visitation.
Butch Reid, Jr. finished his final race on October 19th. He enjoyed spending time with his wife and seven kids racing, traveling, hunting, camping, working and spending time at the lake.
Butch started his pumping business in the mid-1990s. He grew his name over the next twenty years until 2017 when he and his wife, Kristi decided to grow the company into a complete oil field service business.
Butch began racing when his mom arranged for him to pick up a bomber. This immediately sparked a passion for racing. Over the years, Butch made a lot of friends and shared a lot of laughs at tracks across the country. Butch and Kristi loved traveling across the country to venture to new tracks and to pick up his next new race car.
Butch is survived by his wife, Kristi (Brewer) Reid; his seven children: Zachary, Taylor, Ashley, Zackary, Kaden, Aaron and Adyson; granddaughter, Avri; mother, Edna (Eggleston) Rogers and husband, Mitt; sisters: Lisa Hain, Regina Matheny and Bobbie McDonough and one brother, Michael Reid as well as several nieces, nephews and extended family members.
Butch was preceded in death by his father.
Pallbearers will be Zachary Reid, Zackary Sing, Aaron Reid, Kaden Brewer, Jimmy Tanner, Lonnie Ramirez, Robert Gregg and Shawn McCarty. Condolences may be expressed at westfuneralhomellc.com
FLY HIGH 101!!!!!!!!
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019