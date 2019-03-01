|
Candance "Candy" Cooper
Carlsbad - Candance "Candy" Cooper, 64, of W. Pierce Street, Carlsbad, NM, passed away February 25, 2019 at Lakeview Christian Home.
Cremation has taken place and services will be held at a later date.
Candy was born August 28, 1954 in Winsted, Connecticut to William Bernard and Doris Elizabeth (Madison) Cooper. She lived life to the fullest and enjoyed traveling, gardening, movies, music. Mostly she loved spending time and making memories with friends and family . Candy was a wonderful mother and grandmother. She was preceded in death by her parents; granddaughter, Madison and sister, Gail Balin.
Survivors are her children: Scott Taggart and wife, Kristin of Davis, CA, Wendy Henson and husband, Matt of Fayetteville, AR, Ryan Taggart of Carlsbad, NM, Sheena Ramey and husband, Jared of Bentonville, AR and Danielle Langdon and husband Jesse Ramirez of Carlsbad, NM; 14 grandchildren: Kaylah, Quentin, Ethan, Lucus, Oliver, Beatrice, Amelia, John, Madison, Claire, Alice, Kaydence, Daniel and Melody. Her oldest sister Carolyn and numerous nieces and nephews.
Condolences may be expressed at dentonwood.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on Mar. 1, 2019