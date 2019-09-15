|
|
Carlie Lynn "Pray" Overturff
Carlsbad - Carlie Lynn "Pray" Overturff, 26, of Carlsbad, NM, died September 7, 2019. A memorial service is scheduled for 2:00 PM, Thursday, September 19, 2019 at River of Life Church with Pastor Ramon Florez officiating.
Carlie Lynn was born to Ernie and LaDonna (Oliver) Overturff January 18, 1993 in Carlsbad, NM. She graduated from Faith Academy. Carlie loved the outdoors, especially the mountains. She cherished the time with her boys and never turned down the opportunity to take them fishing or to the park. They were the joy of her life.
Carlie was preceded in death by her brother Joe Paul Overturff.
Survivors are his sons, Sunnie Rey Pray Overturff and Uriah Pride; parents, Ernie and LaDonna Overturff; brother, Chas Overturff; nephew, Axel Overturff and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Condolences may be expressed at dentonwood.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on Sept. 15, 2019