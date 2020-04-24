Resources
Carol Gretchen Bering Clemons

Carol Gretchen Bering Clemons Obituary
Carol Gretchen Bering Clemons, born in Carlsbad, New Mexico, April 3rd, 1938, to Karl and Vivian Bering, died, after a long illness, in Fort Collins, Colorado, April 8th, 2020. Carol leaves her husband, King Clemons, of Fort Collins; her son, Kurt Grasmick, of Mission, Kansas; her daughter, Amy Grasmick, of Randolph, Vermont; her brother, Christopher Bering, of Gilbert, Arizona; her sister, Mary Jane Jones, of Ottawa, Ontario, Canada; 4 grandchildren (Randall, Kassandra and Daniel Grasmick, and Jake Zuefle), 2 nephews (Jason Bering and Mark Jones) and 1 niece (Jamie Bering).

Carol graduated from Carlsbad High School in 1956, earned a BA from Colorado College in 1960, and an MLS from the University of Denver in 1963. She worked as a librarian for most of her career. She was an active member, with her husband, in the 356 Porsche Registry and Porsche Club of America. Carol had a big and generous heart, and will be sadly missed by everyone who knew and loved her.
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020
