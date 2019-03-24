|
|
Carol Lemon
Alamogordo - Carol K (Bird) Lemon, 71
Carol K (Bird) Lemon, 71, of Alamogordo, New Mexico joined her Lord and Savior on Monday morning, March 18, 2019. She lost her battle with cancer at her home surrounded by her husband Larry and son Mark.
Carol was born on April 27, 1947 in Fort Smith, Arkansas. She was the oldest of three children born to Robert and Betty Bird. The family moved to Carlsbad, NM where Carol attended elementary school and Carlsbad High School. She fell for her future husband Larry at the local roller skating rink. They were married on December 21, 1964. Carol and Larry purchased a home on Avenue B in Carlsbad, where Carol stayed at home perfecting her cooking and baking. She was especially well known for her cherry pie, which was one for the record books. Son Mark was born on November 3, 1966. She enjoyed driving muscle cars, street bikes and dirt bikes, a passion she passed on to her son. Carol would hold her own on the weekends with husband and son each on their own bike. She loved spending time in and around their cabin in the mountains of Cloudcroft, especially when grandson Josh and granddaughter Brandy came for a visit. She shared with them her love of plants, flowers and animals, especially hummingbirds, horses and dogs. Another favorite leisure time activity was enjoying action films with her family.
Those blessed to have been a part of her life on earth: husband of 54 wonderful years, Larry D. Lemon; son Mark (Michele) Lemon of Lorena, TX; grandchildren Joshua (fiancé Cindy) Lemon of Dallas, TX; Brandy (Wes) Howard of Grapevine, TX; mother Betty Bird of Carlsbad, NM; sister Sandra Bird-Lemon of Carlsbad, NM; nephews Michael (Angie) Bird of Carlsbad, NM; Matthew (Germaine) Bird of Moriarty, NM; Cory Lemon of Carlsbad, NM; Danny Gunsolus of Elk City, OK; nieces Shannon Bird of Carlsbad; Carrie Langton of Gilbert, AZ; sister-in-law Patricia (Leonard) Gunsolus of Elk City, OK. Those preceding her in death include: her father Robert S. Bird; brother Robert (Big Bird) D. Bird; brother-in-law Ricky R. Lemon.
The family would like to thank Alamogordo Home Health Care and Hospice for the care they provided during Carol's last weeks, especially Ms Sharon Perry. If you so choose, you may consider a donation in lieu of flowers to be make in Carol's name to the - .
The Lemon family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the services. Services have already taken place.
To sign the online register book, please visit www.alamogordofuneralhome.org.
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on Mar. 24, 2019