Carolyn Jean Jackson
Carlsbad, NM - Carolyn Jean Jackson, of West Tansill Street, Carlsbad, NM, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020 at her home. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m Friday, August 7, 2020 at Woodbine Cemetery in Artesia, NM with Rev. R. L. Smith, Jr. of Mt. Olive Baptist Church officiating. There is no visitation. Facial coverings are required.
Carolyn Jean Jackson was born in Artesia, NM. She was raised in Artesia and attended Artesia High School. Carolyn then attended college in Las Vegas, NM at New Mexico Highlands University where she graduated with a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education. She then went on to receive her master's degree from NMSU in Las Cruces, NM.
Carolyn married Tommy Dean Jackson in Carlsbad in 1977. She worked at Southwestern Public Service Electric Company from 1974-1979. She went on to work for Carlsbad Irrigation District for 8 years, then moved on to teaching at the Alternative High School and later at the Carlsbad High School, working there for a total of 26 years.
Carolyn enjoyed reading books, watching TV, gambling and spending time with her grandkids, Manhattan and London and her daughter, Kendra.
She was preceded in death by her father, Daniel Hudson and mother, Virginia Powell Hudson.
Carolyn is survived by her husband, Tommy D. Jackson of the home; daughter, Kendra Jackson of Henderson, NV; grandchildren, Manhattan and London Poole; sisters: Delores and husband, Rev. R. L. Smith Jr., and Diane and husband, Henry Austin all of Carlsbad, NM and Yvonne Hicks of Los Angeles, CA and brother, Rick and wife, Lorretta Clark of Albuquerque, NM and a host of family and friends. Condolences may be expressed at westfuneralhomellc.com