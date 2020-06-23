Cecelia A. "Cecy" Neitz
formerly Lakewood - Cecelia A. "Cecy" Neitz, formerly of Lakewood, NM, passed away June 16, 2020, at The Lutheran Home at Topton in Pennsylvania. Born in Santa Monica, CA, she was the daughter of the late John T. and Sadie (Lipson) Bergquist. Her husband, Laurance A. Neitz, passed away on March 11, 2012. She was a member of San Jose Catholic Church. Cecy loved horses and loved to travel the country with her husband. She will be missed by all that knew her.
Survivors: Daughter, Christina M. Bliven and her husband, Len Mausteller; and Karin L. Reinert and her husband, Glenn; Grandchildren, Sandra L. Barra and her husband, Fernando, James C. Allen and his wife, Kat, Megan M. Bliven, and Ian S. Bliven; 9 Great-Grandchildren. Cecy was predeceased by her daughter, Laura L. Allen, who passed away in 1986.
Services: A Celebration of Life in Carlsbad will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, www.BKRFH.com
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Joseph's Indian School, P.O. Box 326, Chamberlain, SD 57326, or to a charity of one's choice.
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.