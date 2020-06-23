Cecelia A. "Cecy" Neitz
Cecelia A. "Cecy" Neitz

formerly Lakewood - Cecelia A. "Cecy" Neitz, formerly of Lakewood, NM, passed away June 16, 2020, at The Lutheran Home at Topton in Pennsylvania. Born in Santa Monica, CA, she was the daughter of the late John T. and Sadie (Lipson) Bergquist. Her husband, Laurance A. Neitz, passed away on March 11, 2012. She was a member of San Jose Catholic Church. Cecy loved horses and loved to travel the country with her husband. She will be missed by all that knew her.

Survivors: Daughter, Christina M. Bliven and her husband, Len Mausteller; and Karin L. Reinert and her husband, Glenn; Grandchildren, Sandra L. Barra and her husband, Fernando, James C. Allen and his wife, Kat, Megan M. Bliven, and Ian S. Bliven; 9 Great-Grandchildren. Cecy was predeceased by her daughter, Laura L. Allen, who passed away in 1986.

Services: A Celebration of Life in Carlsbad will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, www.BKRFH.com

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Joseph's Indian School, P.O. Box 326, Chamberlain, SD 57326, or to a charity of one's choice.




Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Emmaus
225 Elm Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
610-965-2532
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 18, 2020
Cecelia always had something to say to me whenever I would visit my mom. She was full of energy. May she rest In peace.
Maria
Friend
