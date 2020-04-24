|
|
Cecil Debs Bounds
Carlsbad, NM - Cecil Debs Bounds 87, of Black River, Carlsbad NM, passed away on April 16, 2020.
He was born in Belton Texas on April 4, 1933 to the late Warren Debs Bounds & Ruby May Maples. Survived by his only sibling his sister, Junetta Bounds and her late husband Kenneth Nichols, and his niece, Brenda Swartz.
Cecil is survived by the love of his life, of 68 years of marriage, beautiful and loving Betty Lou White. They married on October 10, 1952. They had 5 children: Debrah Lou & her husband Glenn Lindaman, Barbara June & her husband, Jimmy Sherrell, Betty Sue (Susie) Bounds, James Gordon Bounds, Cecilia Annette & her husband, Kevin Mcllwee;28 grandchildren, 2 of which preceded him in death, 48 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great granddaughters and 1 great-great grandson.
Cecil graduated from Salado High School in Salado, Texas, he was the class president of his senior class and the football manager. When asked what he wants to be, he replied " a farmer" and he surpassed any dream he ever thought of. A lifelong commitment of hard work to own and operate his farm & ranch along with his father. At 16 years old he moved from Texas with his parents to start a new adventure. He worked hard his whole life for his home and beautiful farm & ranch and the oasis in the desert. " the Falls", " Ojo azul spring". He was a brilliant and intelligent man, very talented and an amazing musician, beyond belief and beyond compare, a true talent. He was devoted to Jehovah God as a witness and to his family. He was admired and adored by so many. Cecil did so much for so many. He was a humble man who never bragged or boast about his talents and accomplishments. An amazing songwriter and singer, Cecil won many song writing contests, he wrote many songs, beautiful and comical, with deep meaning. He won many fiddle contests also. Playing the fiddle was his passion and he could play amazingly. If you knew Cecil you have probably held a fiddle, at least once. Each of his kids and grandchildren have at one point tried to play due to his encouragement. He could play any song and every instrument. He was an avid collector of musical instruments and antiques. He had the most beautiful deep voice that brought you in, that when he spoke, or told a story or sang a song you had no choice but to listen. He loved to tell jokes and pick people's minds. His quick wit and infectious grin could magnetize anyone who knew him. He also spoke Spanish fluently. He spoke many words of wisdom. He always taught his family respect and ethics and to do what is right. Like Jesus not everyone followed his advice but he taught his family well. He will be forever remembered and never forgotten and he was so much more but to him, "He was a boy in the country and country boy
Is all I want to be" "Country boy" written by Cecil Bounds. A Memorial service via Zoom, will be held at 3 PM on Sunday, April 26, 2020. For further information please call Jimmy Sherrell at (830)968-5058. Condolences may be expressed at westfuneralhomellc.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020