Cecil T. Waldrop
Carlsbad - Cecil T. Waldrop, 92, of Mountain View Drive, Carlsbad, NM, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. Visitation will be 5 PM - 7 PM, Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Denton-Wood Funeral Home. Funeral services are scheduled for 10 AM, Monday, June 8, 2020 at Sunset Church of Christ with Mike Veilleux officiating. Interment will follow in Woodbine Cemetery, Artesia, NM. Denton-Wood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Cecil T. Waldrop was born September 20, 1927 in Newport, TX to Ira Cecil and Jessie Mae (Scarber) Waldrop. Cecil served in the US Navy during WWII on the USS Pasig in the pacific and received the Victory Medal for his service. He married Erma Jean Howard May 25, 1962 in Tierra Amarilla, NM and they moved to Carlsbad in 1962. Cecil work for 30 years as an electric motor repairman at Industrial Electric Motors. He was a member of Sunset Church of Christ, and faithfully served as a deacon for almost 40 years. Cecil enjoyed woodworking, electrical repairs, and playing the guitar and singing with the group at the Mesa Senior Center, performing at Lakeview and Landsun Nursing Homes. Most importantly, he loved spending time with his grandchildren. He will be dearly missed and never forgotten.
Cecil was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Erma Jean Waldrop; grandson, Kyle McGilvray; brothers: Detley and Vernon Waldrop; and sisters: Wanda Bradshaw and Mary Faye Ford.
Survivors are his son, Johnny Waldrop and wife, Becky of Carlsbad, NM; daughter, Carol McGilvray and husband, Darrin of Carlsbad, NM; grandchildren: Justin Waldrop, Ashley Rainwater and husband, Ron, Ryan McGilvray and wife, Stephanie, Lane Waldrop and fiancé, Lindsey Cooper, Chance McGilvray; great-grandchildren: Brayden, Dru and Daxton Rainwater; brother, Ray Waldrop and wife, Judy of Carlsbad, NM; brother, Truett Waldrop and wife, Rory of Hobbs, NM; sister, Nadine Nix and husband, Bill of Aztec, NM; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Pallbearers will be Justin Waldrop, Ryan McGilvray, Lane Waldrop, Chance McGilvray, Darrin McGilvray and Ron Rainwater.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mountain View Christian Camp, c/o Sunset Church of Christ, 1308 W. Blodgett Street, Carlsbad, NM 88220 or to Lakeview Hospice, 1300 N. Canal Street, Carlsbad, NM 88220 The family would like to thank the employees of Lakeview Hospice. Condolences may be expressed at dentonwood.com
Carlsbad - Cecil T. Waldrop, 92, of Mountain View Drive, Carlsbad, NM, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. Visitation will be 5 PM - 7 PM, Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Denton-Wood Funeral Home. Funeral services are scheduled for 10 AM, Monday, June 8, 2020 at Sunset Church of Christ with Mike Veilleux officiating. Interment will follow in Woodbine Cemetery, Artesia, NM. Denton-Wood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Cecil T. Waldrop was born September 20, 1927 in Newport, TX to Ira Cecil and Jessie Mae (Scarber) Waldrop. Cecil served in the US Navy during WWII on the USS Pasig in the pacific and received the Victory Medal for his service. He married Erma Jean Howard May 25, 1962 in Tierra Amarilla, NM and they moved to Carlsbad in 1962. Cecil work for 30 years as an electric motor repairman at Industrial Electric Motors. He was a member of Sunset Church of Christ, and faithfully served as a deacon for almost 40 years. Cecil enjoyed woodworking, electrical repairs, and playing the guitar and singing with the group at the Mesa Senior Center, performing at Lakeview and Landsun Nursing Homes. Most importantly, he loved spending time with his grandchildren. He will be dearly missed and never forgotten.
Cecil was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Erma Jean Waldrop; grandson, Kyle McGilvray; brothers: Detley and Vernon Waldrop; and sisters: Wanda Bradshaw and Mary Faye Ford.
Survivors are his son, Johnny Waldrop and wife, Becky of Carlsbad, NM; daughter, Carol McGilvray and husband, Darrin of Carlsbad, NM; grandchildren: Justin Waldrop, Ashley Rainwater and husband, Ron, Ryan McGilvray and wife, Stephanie, Lane Waldrop and fiancé, Lindsey Cooper, Chance McGilvray; great-grandchildren: Brayden, Dru and Daxton Rainwater; brother, Ray Waldrop and wife, Judy of Carlsbad, NM; brother, Truett Waldrop and wife, Rory of Hobbs, NM; sister, Nadine Nix and husband, Bill of Aztec, NM; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Pallbearers will be Justin Waldrop, Ryan McGilvray, Lane Waldrop, Chance McGilvray, Darrin McGilvray and Ron Rainwater.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mountain View Christian Camp, c/o Sunset Church of Christ, 1308 W. Blodgett Street, Carlsbad, NM 88220 or to Lakeview Hospice, 1300 N. Canal Street, Carlsbad, NM 88220 The family would like to thank the employees of Lakeview Hospice. Condolences may be expressed at dentonwood.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.