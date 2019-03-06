|
|
Cenorina "Ceno" Holguin Mendoza
Calrsbad - Cenorina "Ceno" Holguin Mendoza, 85, of Carlsbad, NM, entered eternal life on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Landsun Homes. Family was very important to Ceno and she enjoyed many activities with them over the years. Her spirit is carried on by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and extended family of relations and friends. Ceno was an active member of the San Jose Catholic Church and continued to be a strong influence to her family and friends throughout her life. She worked at J.C. Penney and Riverside Elementary School. Ceno was a volunteer at the Adult Education Literacy Program teaching English as a second language. She participated in multiple Eddy County Extension activities, winning numerous awards at Eddy County Fairs over the years. She was born May 28, 1933 in Carlsbad, NM to Rodolfo and Francisca Holguin. Ceno was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Ben C. Mendoza; her daughter, Corina H. Mendoza; her parents and brother, Rodolfo Holguin, Jr. Ceno is survived by a son, Ben Mendoza of Sacramento, CA; two daughters: Dora Eisenhut and husband, Ken of Port Orchard, WA and Esther Najar along with fiancé, Scott Bierle of Carlsbad, NM; 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; sisters: Carmen Espino, Kina Florez and Sally Rhodes; brothers: Jimmy Holguin, Benny Holguin, Martin Holguin and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Danny Najar, Tigre Garcia, Rusty Mendoza, Kenneth Eisenhut, Dominic Martinez, Erik Mendoza and Nathan Martinez.
Visitation will be 4 PM - 6 PM, Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Denton-Wood Funeral Home. Rosary will be at 10:00 AM, Friday, March 8, 2019 at San Jose Catholic Church followed by the Mass of Christian Burial with Fr. Martin Cordero officiating. Interment will follow in Carlsbad Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at dentonwood.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on Mar. 6, 2019