Charles DeWayne Dossey
Carlsbad - On Monday, May 11, 2020, Charles DeWayne Dossey passed away at the age of 80. Charles was born in Lamesa, TX. He grew up in Carlsbad and graduated from Carlsbad High School in 1957. After graduating, he joined the U.S. Navy. He served on the USS King County. He later went on to become an electrician by trade. Some of his hobbies include playing men's fast pitch softball, gardening, hunting, fishing and attending any family gatherings. Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Wallace and Georgia Faye Dossey.
Charles is survived by his loving wife, Linda and their fur-baby, Dusty; Charlie's children: Robert Lynn Dossey, Kari and husband, Patrick Harges, Larry Dossey, Kathi and husband, Craig Ward, and adopted son, Christopher Dossey; brothers: Buster and wife, Sandra and Rodney and wife, Lessie; second dad to Liz Madison, Carolyn and husband, Mark Robinson, Robert Young and wife, Cheri and Papaw to 20 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren. Condolences may be expressed at dentonwood.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from May 14 to May 15, 2020