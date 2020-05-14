Services
Denton-Wood Funeral Home
1001 North Canal Street
Carlsbad, NM 88220
(575) 885-6363
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Dossey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles DeWayne Dossey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles DeWayne Dossey Obituary
Charles DeWayne Dossey

Carlsbad - On Monday, May 11, 2020, Charles DeWayne Dossey passed away at the age of 80. Charles was born in Lamesa, TX. He grew up in Carlsbad and graduated from Carlsbad High School in 1957. After graduating, he joined the U.S. Navy. He served on the USS King County. He later went on to become an electrician by trade. Some of his hobbies include playing men's fast pitch softball, gardening, hunting, fishing and attending any family gatherings. Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Wallace and Georgia Faye Dossey.

Charles is survived by his loving wife, Linda and their fur-baby, Dusty; Charlie's children: Robert Lynn Dossey, Kari and husband, Patrick Harges, Larry Dossey, Kathi and husband, Craig Ward, and adopted son, Christopher Dossey; brothers: Buster and wife, Sandra and Rodney and wife, Lessie; second dad to Liz Madison, Carolyn and husband, Mark Robinson, Robert Young and wife, Cheri and Papaw to 20 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren. Condolences may be expressed at dentonwood.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from May 14 to May 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Denton-Wood Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -